CHEYENNE – AARP has launched the AARP Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center, a new website bringing together information and resources to help Wyoming’s nearly 52,000 veterans and military spouses compete in today’s job market.
The job center includes a new Veterans Career Advantage Course to build on career planning and skills development to help navigate the job market. According to an AARP survey, more than half of employers say experience and the use of skills in previous positions are "very important" when evaluating an applicant's skills.
The AARP Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center features a range of free resources:
New Veterans Career Advantage Course, which focuses on career planning and skills development.
The AARP Job Board features a “Veterans Wanted” filter so transitioning and former service members can quickly find employers that value their military experience. New AARP Veterans and Military Spouses Job Search Toolkit – a comprehensive guide to find and secure employment.
New AARP Video: Tips for Veterans to Ace A Civilian Job Interview.
AARP Webinar: Rethinking Work for Veterans, Military and their Families on hiring and career trends to help adapt to a quickly changing job market.
On Jan. 26, AARP’s Online Career Expo will feature live veterans forums/panels, webinars, opportunities to ask other veterans for advice, and jobs from military-friendly employers. To register, go online to https://tinyurl.com/aarpcareersummit1-26-22.