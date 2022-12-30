CHEYENNE – The AARP Cheyenne Community Group will hold its next meeting on Jan. 11 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Foxcrest Community Center, located at 4125 Cox Court.
AARP Wyoming Director of Government Relations Tom Laycock will discuss legislation of interest to seniors that will to be presented at the upcoming Wyoming legislative session.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to everyone.
For more information, contact Don Morris at 307-421-5739.
