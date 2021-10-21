CHEYENNE – Over the fall and winter months, AARP Wyoming will hold a series of financial events to highlight resources and tools to help you manage your finances, tackle your debt, plan your retirement and protect your hard-earned assets.
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, the second event in the series will focus on how to find an investment adviser when you are age 50 and over. Helping guide the conversation will be Frank Boley, an investment professional from Sheridan.
Boley is the senior vice president, financial adviser and assistant branch manager of Swanson and Boley Wealth Management.
“Financial advice is a product, like many others we consume, and not all products are the same,” Boley said in a news release. “For those that find themselves looking for financial advice, we encourage them to approach it like they are hiring an employee and conduct it like an interview. This proactive process should help you understand the differences in the various approaches to financial advice and find someone that is a good fit for you.”
In addition, AARP Wyoming will tell webinar participants about its “AARP Interview an Adviser” online resource that provides guidance and a checklist for investors on how to assess the services and standards of financial advisers. It also provides investors with advice on how to effectively communicate with a prospective adviser, assess their credentials and better understand how advisers are compensated.