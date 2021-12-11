...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
AARP Money Milestones webinar series ends with scams and fraud event
CHEYENNE – Over the past four months, AARP Wyoming has held a series of events to highlight resources and share tools to manage your finances, tackle debt, plan retirement and protect your hard-earned assets.
At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the series comes to an end with a webinar on ways to protect your money from fraud and scams. Headlining the event will be Seth Boffeli of the AARP FraudWatch Network.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all, regardless of age or AARP affiliation. With AARP as your partner, you’ll learn how to proactively spot scams, get guidance from our fraud specialists if you’ve been targeted, and feel more secure knowing that we advocate at the federal, state, and local levels to protect consumers and enforce the law. To check out the AARP FraudWatch Network, visit https://tinyurl.com/aarpfraudwatchnetwork.
“Scammers are everywhere, especially during the holiday season,” Boffeli said in a news release. “It’s more important now than ever to stay up to date on the tips and tricks you need to know to stay one step ahead of the criminals.”
If you are unavailable at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the webinar and full series will be available to be viewed on-demand any time at AARP.org/WYOnDemand.