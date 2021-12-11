CHEYENNE – Over the past four months, AARP Wyoming has held a series of events to highlight resources and share tools to manage your finances, tackle debt, plan retirement and protect your hard-earned assets.

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the series comes to an end with a webinar on ways to protect your money from fraud and scams. Headlining the event will be Seth Boffeli of the AARP FraudWatch Network.

The webinar series is free, but it is asked that you register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/aarpwyowebinar12-21-21. Once you register, a Zoom link will be sent to your email inbox.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all, regardless of age or AARP affiliation. With AARP as your partner, you’ll learn how to proactively spot scams, get guidance from our fraud specialists if you’ve been targeted, and feel more secure knowing that we advocate at the federal, state, and local levels to protect consumers and enforce the law. To check out the AARP FraudWatch Network, visit https://tinyurl.com/aarpfraudwatchnetwork.

“Scammers are everywhere, especially during the holiday season,” Boffeli said in a news release. “It’s more important now than ever to stay up to date on the tips and tricks you need to know to stay one step ahead of the criminals.”

If you are unavailable at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the webinar and full series will be available to be viewed on-demand any time at AARP.org/WYOnDemand.

