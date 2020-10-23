Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON SATURDAY, RESULTING IN THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON AND THE POTENTIAL FOR WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS THE REGION. SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER NORTHERN AREAS BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON, SPREADING SOUTH INTO THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. SNOW SHOULD GRADUALLY COME TO AN END BY LATE SUNDAY. HIGH CONFIDENCE EXISTS IN VERY COLD TEMPERATURES. LOWS ON SUNDAY MORNING WILL FALL INTO THE LOW TEENS AND UPPER SINGLE DIGITS WITH POTENTIAL FOR SUB ZERO TEMPERATURES ON MONDAY MORNING. WIND CHILLS MAY APPROACH 20 DEGREES BELOW ZERO IN SOME AREAS. MODERATE CONFIDENCE EXISTS IN WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 4 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER THE LOWER ELEVATIONS. THE MOUNTAINS WILL SEE THE MOST SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS WINTER DRIVING. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS AND LOW VISIBILITIES. DRESS APPROPRIATELY FOR COLD TEMPERATURES. REMEMBER TO PACK A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. MONITOR FORECASTS.