CHEYENNE – Out of 23 applicants, 10 projects in Wyoming have been selected for AARP Wyoming’s first-ever Small Dollar, Big Impact Grants of $1,000 each.
The AARP Wyoming Small Dollar, Big Impact Grants are funding selected initiatives that recognize the assets and opportunities of the aging population with quick turnaround projects aimed at enhancing the livability of Wyoming communities, according to a news release.
Local winners of the grants for 2020 are:
The Cheyenne Tennis Association will offer a series of weekly clinics taught by a professional tennis coach and support staff. These free courses will be limited to those age 50+ and teach the basic elements of tennis, including ground strokes, scoring and etiquette. Instruction on the treatment and avoidance of injuries also will be conducted by a physical therapist.
Community Action of Laramie County’s Kinship Program benefits older relative caregivers, such as grandparents raising their grandchildren. Using the AARP funding, the program will purchase tokens to be used at Cheyenne’s Farmers Market for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has developed a project, Music for Memories, to bring favorite music to those with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia who live in one of Wyoming’s long-term care residences. The group plans to pre-load MP3 players with music from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, and provide these players to those living in long-term care memory care communities throughout Wyoming.
The Age-Friendly Laramie program and Eppeson Senior Center of Laramie will use grant funds to help inform the public. This funding will help Age-Friendly Laramie to develop a visually engaging and accessible brochure to distribute to homes in the community.