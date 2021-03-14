COVID-19 and the economic downturn have put millions of Americans in financial peril. For most people, one of the first steps to getting back on their feet is getting rid of debt.
Enter the con artist.
Shady companies will claim they can remove bankruptcies, liens and bad loans from your record, or even erase a bad credit history completely, helping you start over with a new credit identity. All you have to do is pay an upfront fee.
To avoid falling victim to these scams, it’s important to remember that no one can remove bad information from your credit report if it is correct and timely. Things like bankruptcy or significant debt can stay on your credit record for up to 10 years. When looking for legitimate help with managing debt, avoid anyone who promises they can erase your debt history, increase your credit score or asks for an advance payment.
