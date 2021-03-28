Banking has changed quite a bit, thanks to the internet. But many people still prefer the brick-and-mortar experience when dealing with their money.
However, just because you’re not depositing checks on your phone or transferring funds via computer doesn’t mean you’re safe from online banking scams.
These scams start with a phone call, email or text that appears to come from a real financial institution. These spoofed communications carry urgent, but phony, warnings about problems with an account or transaction, and direct you to click a link or call a given number.
The first defense against these types of banking scams is knowing that a reputable bank will not contact you out of the blue and ask for your Social Security number, online account password or other personal information. If you get a phone call, text message or email saying there is a problem with your bank account, hang up and call your bank on a number you know to be legitimate (from a statement, for example).
You will know for certain that you’re talking to the legitimate institution, and if there is a problem, they will help you address it.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatch network or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 877-908-3360.