At the start of the pandemic, scammers hawked fake cures, treatments and vaccines. Now that vaccines are available, scammers are making bogus offers to move you to the front of the line for getting your vaccine – for a fee. Some are even setting up fake vaccine distribution sites.
Unfortunately, this means that consumers looking for a vaccine appointment have to sort through fake and legitimate information in their search for a shot – a process that can be confusing and dangerous.
With thousands of localities taking their own approach to vaccine distribution, it’s important to follow guidance provided by local public health officials and trusted health care providers. When signing up for your vaccine, find out how you will be contacted for any follow-up information or guidance.
