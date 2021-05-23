The post-pandemic pent up demand for travel has the summer travel industry booming. But rather than looking to hotels for overnight stays, travelers are increasingly looking at home rentals. While these properties offer privacy and distance from crowds, they could pose threats to consumers’ wallets.
Crooks steal photos and descriptions of properties on real estate websites, then advertise rentals at rock-bottom prices. After a deal is struck – typically by email – renters are asked for payment upfront – often by purchasing a gift card (Google Play is a common one) and sharing the numbers off the back. When they arrive, they discover that the rental doesn’t exist, or that the actual owner isn’t renting it.
When renting your vacation getaway, book on websites you know and trust, and do your homework to verify that the property really exists and is a rental. Watch out for anyone who ask you for payment by anything other than a credit card.
Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatch network or call 1-877-908-3360.