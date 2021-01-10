While we’re all relieved to turn the calendar to 2021, the uncertainty that marked the last 12 months isn’t going away anytime soon. And scammers thrive on uncertainty.
One particular uncertainty right now is when we’ll get our COVID vaccines. In the early weeks and months, expect the limited supply of vaccines to be available only to certain high-risk populations. So, when you see an ad, email, text message, or you pick up a call and the offer is to reserve your vaccine for a fee, know it’s a scam.
Listen to your health care provider and health authorities for guidance and ignore all else.
Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatch network.