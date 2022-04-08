CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will host a Teletown Hall with former elder abuse prosecutor Paul Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. April 19.
Greenwood will tell callers how to spot elder abuse and financial exploitations.
During his presentation, Greenwood will discuss elder abuse, caregiver theft, contractor fraud, distraction thefts, financial abuse that comes from those who pose as officials and more.
AARP Wyoming will call out to its members around 6:25 p.m. April 19 to take part in the call. If you do not receive a call, but wish to join the presentation, call 1-833-380-0685.
Greenwood was a lawyer in England for 13 years. After relocating to San Diego in 1991, he joined the DA's office in 1993. For 22 years, Paul headed up the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit at the San Diego DA's Office. In 1999, California Lawyer magazine named Greenwood as one of their top 20 lawyers of the year in recognition of his pioneering efforts to pursue justice on behalf of senior citizens. Greenwood has prosecuted more than 750 felony cases of both physical and financial elder abuse. He has also prosecuted 10 murder cases, including one death penalty case.
In March 2018, Paul retired from the San Diego DA's office to concentrate on sharing lessons learned from his elder abuse prosecutions with a wider audience. Paul now spends much of his post retirement time consulting on elder abuse cases and providing training to law enforcement and Adult Protective Services agencies across the country and internationally. He is also involved as the criminal justice board member of National Adult Protective Services Association.