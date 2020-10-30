CHEYENNE – With the Medicare open enrollment period open through Dec. 7, AARP Wyoming and the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program will join forces to offer a TeleTown Hall for AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
The TeleTown Hall, moderated by Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck, will feature Chris Smolik and Cathy Carlisle offering tips on how the insurance information program can help the state’s residents over age 50 to navigate the Medicare system.
The TeleTown Halls are one of many efforts offered by AARP Wyoming to educate its members on a variety of topics, including voter education. On Nov. 10, AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to members around 4:50 p.m. to take part in the TeleTown Hall. Anyone who does not receive a call from AARP Wyoming may listen to the call toll-free at 877-229-8523 and enter PIN 36277.
The Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program is a federally mandated program set up to help those on Medicare understand their rights and answer their questions. The program has more than 50 volunteers in almost every county who will counsel beneficiaries and help solve problems, and maintain confidentiality, all for no cost. The organization also has four full-time paid counselors and two part-time paid counselors during open enrollment.
The organization has offered general tips for those working through open enrollment. Among their advice is:
Even if you are satisfied with your current Medicare Plan, don’t let it automatically roll over. Smolik says three insurance companies this year appear to have rolled over their low-cost plans into much more expensive plans. However, they also rolled out new low-cost plans to take the place of last year’s plans. If Medicare beneficiaries do not choose the new low-cost plans, they will be automatically enrolled into a new plan.
You can check your account online at mymedicare.gov and see the same screens the program counselors look at. This is helpful as you are enrolling.
Don’t shop for a plan based just on cost. Smolik says what drives a Part D plan is the medication list. Make sure your medications are covered by any plan you enroll in.
Watch out for the “TV drugs.” Smolik says many 2020 plans may not cover drugs that are typically seen on television, such as aerosol inhalers or injectable drugs. Just because it was covered in 2019 doesn’t mean it is covered in 2020.
The program has trained counselors that promote consumer understanding of Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare supplement and long-term care insurance.
To reach the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program, call 800-856-4398.
