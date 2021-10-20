CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will host two free lifestyle presentations in October to help tidy up the house, as well as wade through the vast amounts of information on the internet.
Join AARP Wyoming at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, over Zoom for an interactive discussion on decluttering your home. The one-hour conversation will offer easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering.
The presentation will be led by Patty Loud, a member of the national AARP Speakers Bureau. Loud enjoys teaching and conducts virtual sessions across the state.
The presentation is free and open to the public, regardless of age or AARP affiliation, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wyoaarpdeclutter. A Zoom link will be sent to you after registration, and if you cannot attend the event live, a recording will be sent after the decluttering presentation.
At 12 p.m. Oct. 28, AARP Wyoming presents a webinar to help you sort fact from fiction online. This presentation is also free to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/wyoaarpfactvsfiction. If you cannot attend the live event, a link to the recording will be shared.
This free presentation will equip you with valuable tools and resources to help you stay safe online and learn to tell the difference between a "fake" post and a real one.
All of the webinars are available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page, which can be found at facebook.com/AARPWY. Other webinars in the October series include:
Oct. 7: AARP presents HomeFit, a guide to help individuals or families make their current home or future residence their lifelong home
Oct. 14: AARP Wyoming presents Brain Health, in which individuals can learn about the latest research on brain health and lifestyle suggestions
All webinars begin at noon Mountain Time.
