CHEYENNE – At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, AARP Wyoming will be joined by Enroll Wyoming Navigators Nancy Drummond and Val Walsh-Haines, who will discuss how to sign up for health insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
The event is free, and there is no requirement to be an AARP Wyoming member to take part in the event. The webinar can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY.
For those who don’t carry health insurance coverage through a job, Medicare, Medicaid or another source, the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace is a good option for finding health insurance. Enroll Wyoming has specially trained and federally certified counselors, called Navigators, who can review coverage options and help citizens enroll in a plan of their choice. Enroll Wyoming can assist you with a health insurance plan, with savings based on your income. Most people who apply qualify for premium tax credits that lower the cost of coverage.
Drummond and Walsh-Haines will join the webinar to offer an overview of the Marketplace, discuss items that citizens should consider when searching for insurance on the marketplace and offer their advice. It is important to get insurance through the Marketplace before the open enrollment Dec. 15 deadline. After the deadline, you can only enroll for new health insurance through the Marketplace if you have a life-changing event.
For more information about Tuesday’s webinar, contact Tanya Johnson at tajohnson@aarp.org.