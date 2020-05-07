CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are holding a webinar for frauds and scams at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, May 7.
U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann will educate people on ways to protect themselves against scams and frauds that have come up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorneys will host a presentation on the topic and then open up the webinar to questions.
Go to https://aarp.webex.com/meet/tlacock to join the webinar. If prompted for a password, use QkS25JgY5ck. To join by phone, call toll-free 866-215-3402 and use the conference code 432 580 2.
“The uncertainty caused by this pandemic has allowed criminals to prey upon people’s vulnerability and sneak into our lives,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a news release. “These experienced criminals are still using the same methods as before, but they are now using this pandemic as a scare tactic to find new ways to scam the public.”