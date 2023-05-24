...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
AARP Wyoming colored pencil art classes start in June
CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming offers classes using colored pencils starting in early June. The class will be taught by award-winning artist Lynn Jones and feature five sessions held in person at AARP Wyoming offices in Cheyenne.
“If you've always wanted to explore art through colored pencils, this class is for you,” AARP Wyoming’s Jennifer Baier said in a news release. “Have fun while working your brain and enjoying others in the 50+ community.”
The class is limited to the first 16 participants who register. Please plan to attend all five weeks. Students are required to provide their own art supplies. For a full syllabus and supply list, visit tinyurl.com/aarp-pencil-art-syllabus.