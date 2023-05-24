CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming offers classes using colored pencils starting in early June. The class will be taught by award-winning artist Lynn Jones and feature five sessions held in person at AARP Wyoming offices in Cheyenne.

“If you've always wanted to explore art through colored pencils, this class is for you,” AARP Wyoming’s Jennifer Baier said in a news release. “Have fun while working your brain and enjoying others in the 50+ community.”

