CHEYENNE – Join AARP Wyoming for a series of fun, interactive and educational workshops centered around issues important to Wyomingites age 50 and up this fall.
These free events will be held at Laramie County Library and feature members of AARP Wyoming’s volunteer speakers bureau. Light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at aarp.cvent.com/wy_events or call 877-926-8300.
These events will cover issues including:
Social Security – If you have practical questions about Social Security or just wish to engage in a conversation around the program's future, join us from 3-4 p.m. on either Sept. 29 or Oct. 6.
Fraud prevention – AARP Wyoming will offer some basic things to know about keeping yourself safe from frauds and scams from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 or 5-6 p.m. Oct. 18.
Decluttering – For practical advice on how to start downsizing and decluttering, join AARP Wyoming from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 20 or Oct. 4.
Medicare Advantage Plans – On Oct. 24 from 1-2 p.m., AARP Wyoming will feature a presentation on Medicare Advantage Plans. Go into the open enrollment period armed with knowledge on these programs in 2023.
Medicare Drug Programs – Medicare drug programs will take center stage from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 9 and will help you compare plans, including Medicare Part D.
Careversations – AARP Wyoming offers a workshop offering tips, tools and resources to care for your loved one on Oct. 26 from 1-2 p.m.
Home Fit – If you’d like to learn smart ways to make your home comfortable, safe and fit as your age, join us from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 14.