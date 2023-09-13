CHEYENNE – Join AARP Wyoming for a series of fun, interactive and educational workshops centered around issues important to Wyomingites age 50 and up this fall.

These free events will be held at Laramie County Library and feature members of AARP Wyoming’s volunteer speakers bureau. Light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at aarp.cvent.com/wy_events or call 877-926-8300.

