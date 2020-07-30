CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming has extended the nomination period for the 2020 Andrus Award, the state’s premiere community service award for those age 50 and over.
To nominate someone for the Andrus Community Service Award, use the webform available at: https://www.aarp.org/giving-back/volunteering/info-02-2011/aarp_andrus_nominations.html. Award nominations are now due by Aug. 28.
The Andrus Award, named after AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s mission, vision and commitment to volunteer service.
Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the award each year, and the recipient must live in the awarding state. The award winner is required to be at least 50 years old, and the achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and mission. This is not a posthumous award.
Nominations for the AARP State Andrus Award for Community Service may be submitted by AARP members, volunteers, and chapter or unit members. Nominations also may be submitted by external organizations or groups and by members of the public at large. AARP staff and selection committee members may not submit nominations.
For more information on the process, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s associate state director for outreach and local advocacy, at 307-214-7965 or tajohnson@aarp.org.