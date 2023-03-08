...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
AARP Wyoming free shredding event set for April 22
AARP shredding events help you to stay one step ahead of identity thieves by shredding personal and financial documents. Please bring your documents in something easy to dump into the shred truck, like boxes or paper bags. AARP Wyoming allows up to two large boxes to be dropped off per vehicle.
To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials: old documents that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs; bank and credit card documents; unneeded medical bills; investment account statements; and obsolete ID cards.