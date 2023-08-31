CHEYENNE – Join AARP Wyoming at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 for a free screening of the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." The movie will be shown at the Capitol Cinema 16+ at 3410 Concord Road.
Tickets to the movie are free, but registration is required and seating is first come, first served. In order to register, go to aarp.org/MFGWY1 or call 1-844-227-9304.
The movie is the latest from writer and director Nia Vardalos, and is the latest in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise. This movie will follow the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip of love, twists and turns. The movie is rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity.
The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and over. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community.
A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases, and earlier onset of dementia.
For more information, contact Jennifer Baier at jbaier@aarp.org or 920-392-2250.
