CHEYENNE – Join AARP Wyoming at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 for a free screening of the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." The movie will be shown at the Capitol Cinema 16+ at 3410 Concord Road.

Tickets to the movie are free, but registration is required and seating is first come, first served. In order to register, go to aarp.org/MFGWY1 or call 1-844-227-9304. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus