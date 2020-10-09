CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming’s “Protect 50+ Voters” campaign has released a number of video voter guides to help Wyomingites know where candidates stand on the issues that are important to older residents and their families.
AARP has a proud 34-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. AARP Wyoming encourages all Wyomingites to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their decisions this fall.
AARP Wyoming has been posting the video voters guide series online on its Facebook page, and those videos can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY.
The age 50+ vote is critical to anyone seeking office in Wyoming. Voter turnout statistics from the Wyoming Secretary of State show Wyomingites over the age of 50 are the most reliable voters in the state. Over 80% of Wyomingites between the age of 70 and 79 voted in the 2016 presidential election, while 76% of Wyomingites ages 60 to 69 went to the polls in 2016. That compares to just 19% of Wyoming citizens age 18 to 24, and 34% of those between the ages of 30 and 39.
“Any candidate who hopes to win must address the concerns of voters 50-plus,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. ”This series helps inform AARP Wyoming members and the public on where candidates stand on important issues like addressing Wyoming’s current economic challenges.”
The Video Voters Guides include a series of five questions for U.S. Senate candidates Cynthia Lummis and Merav Ben-David, as well as a number of videos featuring candidates for the Wyoming Legislature. The U.S. Senate candidates were asked where they stand on issues such as the future of Medicare and Social Security, while state legislative candidate questions centered around state budget issues.