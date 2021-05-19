CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming is seeking nominations for the Ethel Percy Andrus Award, the state’s premier award for volunteers age 50 and over in the state.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service – named after AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus – is AARP's most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP's purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer.
Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.
Nominations for the AARP State Andrus Award for Community Service may be submitted by AARP members, volunteers, and chapter or unit members. Nominations also may be submitted by external organizations or groups and by members of the public at large. (AARP staff and selection committee members may not submit nominations.)
The nomination period opened May 1 and runs through July 15. The nomination form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/aarpandrusaward.
For more information on the process, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s associate state director for outreach and local advocacy, at 307-214-7965 or tajohnson@aarp.org.