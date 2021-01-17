CHEYENNE – How can we protect voting rights for those in nursing homes, while still passing a Voter ID bill? How do home health services SAVE the state money? What is one way to help our state’s seniors avoid falling prey to air ambulance memberships they may not need?
Join AARP Wyoming for its Legislative Issues Webinar at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, as they discuss these issues and some possible solutions. Log in at https://tinyurl.com/aarplegiswebinar using meeting ID 813 7634 5675 and passcode 281493.
Sam and Tom from the AARP Wyoming state office will be joined by Don Kersey, general counsel of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, to discuss how accepting Medicare cards have been used as one method for helping to solve the issue of protecting voting rights for older adults who no longer drive.
Participants will also hear from Herb Wilcox of Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc. in Riverton, who will explain how home health and other community-based services are delivered and their impact on our state’s seniors, after Sam and Tom discuss their cost savings to the state’s budget.
Finally, presenters will talk about a zero-cost idea for informing our state’s Medicare recipients on the air ambulance coverage they already carry before they are asked to buy air ambulance memberships.