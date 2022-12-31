CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will once again offer a full slate of virtual fitness classes online in 2023. In 2022, the Wyoming virtual fitness classes resulted in more than 34,000 participants taking part across the country.

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be done by visiting tinyurl.com/aarp-online-fitness. Once you register for a class, a Zoom link will be emailed to you within 24 hours. Classes require registration for each week you attend.

