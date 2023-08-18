CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming is hosting a free three-part webinar called the three B’s of Music on Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. The webinar series will hone in on what makes the music of the Beatles, Beethoven and Bach so popular.

The series is hosted by Barry Wiesenfeld, an internationally recognized, award-winning musician, author and part of the music faculty of SUNY and Ramapo College. Each 90-minute webinar runs from 6-7:30 p.m.

