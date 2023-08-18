CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming is hosting a free three-part webinar called the three B’s of Music on Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. The webinar series will hone in on what makes the music of the Beatles, Beethoven and Bach so popular.
The series is hosted by Barry Wiesenfeld, an internationally recognized, award-winning musician, author and part of the music faculty of SUNY and Ramapo College. Each 90-minute webinar runs from 6-7:30 p.m.
Wiesenfeld will kick off the series Sept. 20 with an overview of the Beatles. He will isolate some of the spices of the Beatles recipes, and you’ll likely listen to their music differently, more deeply and with greater insight in the future. To take part in this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/aarp-beatles.
Sept. 27 will see Wiesenfeld profile the work of Ludwig Van Beethoven. To register for this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/aarp-beethoven. “He lived a tragic life, but gave us gifts that we treasure still, and the emotion in his music is unrivaled. We’ll delve into his life and his legacy," Wiesenfeld said in an AARP news release.
The series comes to an end on Oct. 4 with Wiesenfeld profiling Johann Sebastian Bach. Registration for this webinar is available at tinyurl.com/aarp-bach.
Wiesenfeld said, “Bach wrote the book on how music works. He outlined the concepts of music theory that we still use today, centuries later, and his works are magnificent. We’ll dissect some of those works, learn what makes them tick, and explore his contributions.”
You must register separately for each class. Please note that you must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required. For more information, contact Jennifer Baier at jbaier@aarp.org or 920-392-2250.
