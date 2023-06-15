...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
AARP Wyoming's virtual cooking class series will get you out of the dinner rut
CHEYENNE – If you feel like you are eating the same thing week after week, consider attending AARP Wyoming’s Dinner Rut Reboot Series. This four-event series offers cooking classes over Zoom led by award-winning culinary registered dietitian Judy Barbe of Casper.
Explore new flavors, cooking techniques and skills that'll turn your humdrum 30-year-old recipes into inspired recipes bursting with flavor.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at events.aarp.org/wycooking. This is a four-part series. You must register separately for each class you are interested in attending.
The cooking series kicks off on Aug. 15, with classes starting at 5 p.m. so participants can chop, slice and cook together in real time and get dinner on the table at 6:30 p.m. Recipes will be sent out at least one week ahead so you can gather your ingredients and be ready to cook.
Please note that you must be signed into your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required.