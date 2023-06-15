CHEYENNE – If you feel like you are eating the same thing week after week, consider attending AARP Wyoming’s Dinner Rut Reboot Series. This four-event series offers cooking classes over Zoom led by award-winning culinary registered dietitian Judy Barbe of Casper. 

Explore new flavors, cooking techniques and skills that'll turn your humdrum 30-year-old recipes into inspired recipes bursting with flavor.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus