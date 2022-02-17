CHEYENNE – On Thursday, a measure that its sponsor says would ban abortion starting five days after “the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,” made it one step closer to becoming Wyoming law.
“This bill is referred to as a trigger bill, or an abortion ban in waiting,” said Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody. “This legislation would put Wyoming in with several other states who already have legislation in place to protect the unborn.”
House Bill 92, abortion prohibition-supreme court decision,” would limit the circumstances under which an abortion can be performed. Exceptions would be when necessary to prevent the pregnant woman from experiencing substantial irreversible physical impairment or death, according to Rodriguez-Williams.
She said the “proactive legislation” would prepare the way for what she hopes will be U.S. Supreme Court decision to enact a federal ban on abortions.
Speaking in opposition to the bill, Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said the Wyoming Constitution preserves the right of health care access to every competent adult so that they can make “his or her own health care decisions.”
“During the pandemic, we heard ‘My body, my choice’ over and over again. Yet here we are,” Sweeney said.
The measure passed introduction in a 42-17 vote by the entire state House of Representatives. It now heads to the House floor for debate.
Other legislation
Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, brought a bill before the House that would ban the use of certain controlled substances while pregnant.
House Bill 85, “Child endangering-controlled substance use while pregnant,” would ban the use of methamphetamine and other schedule I or II narcotic drugs while pregnant.
“Many people believe that this is already prohibited conduct,” Oakley said. “But what has happened is that we have brought felony child endangerment conduct on this, and the judge dismissed finding that when methamphetamine was ingested. Because it was a fetus, it wasn’t a child.”
Oakley said she then decided to propose legislation to directly prohibit the use of drugs while pregnant.
“What I have heard is that it is not fair, that we need to have care and support and not incarceration,” she said. “But the reality is we need this statute to have it as prohibited conduct or we can’t effectively do either of those.”
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, spoke against the measure.
“This bill endangers babies and mothers by deterring these mothers from giving birth in hospitals, which these babies might desperately need,” Provenza said. “You could end up with not one life lost, but two.”
HB 85 will head to the House Judiciary Committee after a 46-13 introductory vote by the full House.
A similar bill made it through the Senate with a 29-1 vote. Senate File 89, "child protection-dangerous drugs" was introduced by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. She said the bill was brought to her by a constituent, which also happened to another senator. That means the proposed legislation is the result of "joint work of several counties in our state," she said.
"This bill's objective is to protect the unborn children from intentional and illegal exposure to harmful controlled substances that create bodily injury, permanent disability or disfigurement at birth," Hutchings said.
SF 89 includes unborn children in the mandatory reporting requirements for exposure to non-prescribed controlled substances, and provides reporting parties with the same statutory liability protections that are currently offered to mandated reporters under Wyoming statutes, she said.
"What we're finding now is that mother cannot be held liable for these drugs under our current statute. So, this bill would make that happen," Hutchings said.
The House failed to address House Bill 149, “Human life equality-prohibiting discriminatory abortions,” Thursday morning.