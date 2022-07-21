CHEYENNE – Wyoming's Office of the Attorney General has sent a report to Gov. Mark Gordon and to the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee that reviews the trigger abortion law. This is part of the process that authorizes the state to ban abortions under most circumstances.

The document was provided Thursday by a stakeholder to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The AG's office confirmed the report is genuine and said the office has released the report to the public.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus