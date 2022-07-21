Laramie County residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Storey Gym polling location. Wyoming Gun Owners filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Attorney General Bridget Hill claiming that Wyoming’s electioneering communications law is unconstitutionally vague under the First Amendment. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Wyoming's Office of the Attorney General has sent a report to Gov. Mark Gordon and to the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee that reviews the trigger abortion law. This is part of the process that authorizes the state to ban abortions under most circumstances.
The document was provided Thursday by a stakeholder to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The AG's office confirmed the report is genuine and said the office has released the report to the public.
Attorney General Bridget Hill was tasked with reviewing House Enrolled Act 57, also known as the Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision bill, within 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In the two-page report, Hill wrote that "as is true for all statutes, if Wyo. State, Ann. § 35-6-102(b) takes effect and is challenged in the courts, the Office of the Wyoming Attorney General Stands ready to defend it."
"After reviewing the final decision in Dobbs, I have determined that the enforcement of Wyo. State Ann. § 35-6-102(b) would be fully authorized under that decision," she wrote, referring to a section of a state statute.
Gordon now has the opportunity to certify the ruling to the secretary of state, and the law would go into effect five days later. Earlier in 2022, he signed the trigger ban bill into law.
"I have received the Attorney General’s analysis," the governor said in a statement to the WTE. "I will give it prompt attention, review it overnight and consult with the Attorney General before proceeding."
The overturning of Roe was made possible by an opinion issued in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, which held that the U.S. Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Although Roe v. Wade took away that authority, Hill's opinion stated it was now overruled and the authority should be returned to elected representatives. In their past session, state lawmakers approved a bill that would largely prohibit abortions in Wyoming.
Hill wrote that after reviewing the final decision in Dobbs, she determined that enforcement of Wyoming statutes related to prohibiting abortions would be fully authorized under that decision. She said her analysis only relates directly to House Enrolled Act 57, and any additional factors are outside the scope of this review.
This story has been updated with additional information from the attorney general's report and from the governor's office. The AG's report does not technically certify Wyoming's partial ban on abortion and rather this is her completed legal review.
