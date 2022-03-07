CHEYENNE – A bill proponents have called a “trigger bill” or “abortion ban in waiting” moved through committee without opposition Monday.
In a hearing continued from Friday, the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee heard another hour of public testimony before voting 5-0 to send House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision,” back to the Senate for up to three readings.
Legislators, doctors, religious leaders and party members testified about the proposed legislation, which has been called a “trigger bill” that would make Wyoming ready to outlaw abortions in nearly all cases if the United States Supreme Court overturns Roe. v. Wade.
“This is a forward-thinking bill,” Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, told the panel of senators. “It takes into account the Supreme Court is going to potentially overturn (Roe v. Wade), and maybe give the rights back to the states. Then, we are going to be back here again, trying to tie up the loose ends of the person who wants to define life as valuable or viable.”
The other possibility for HB 92 to go into effect is if justices otherwise issue a final decision related to abortion that would authorize the prohibition without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the court.
If either situation occurs in the future, any abortion could not be performed after the embryo or fetus reached viability, except when necessary to keep the woman from imminent peril that endangers her life or health. No funds could be appropriated by the Legislature for abortions unless there are dire circumstances, as well.
Hannah Thomas, who said she grew up in Cheyenne, testified against the bill via Zoom. Thomas said she is studying at Harvard Medical School to become a physician, and said the criminalization of abortion does not decrease the occurrence of abortion, it just endangers women’s lives. She continued that she would take into consideration laws that would limit her medical practice upon graduation.
“When it comes time for me to establish a practice, I personally will not select a state where I cannot provide my patients with the highest possible quality of care,” Thomas said. “I am not alone in this, and thus I worry the passage of this bill would deter bright, young physicians from joining and establishing medical practices in Wyoming.”
Speaking as a religious leader, the Rev. Leslie Kee, a minister for the Unitarian Universalist congregations in both Casper and Laramie, said laws like that proposed in HB 92 take away a woman’s sovereignty. She continued that such laws are the “epitome of human hubris,” and that different beliefs are necessary for life to flourish.
“HB 92 is more than a medical issue,” Kee said. “It is the worst conflict between church and state that lawmakers could ever create, because it and all the other anti-choice laws being enacted take away a woman’s moral sovereignty over her own body.”
Many others said they supported the bill, including Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, who sits on the Labor Committee. He said that when people quote Article 38 of the Wyoming Constitution, which states that each adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions, many ignore the second part of the article.
“The second half says the parent must protect life,” McKeown said. “We just say, ‘Oh, they have their choice.’ … It is not just the mom. There are two people, and somebody has to protect the second person.”
Rebecca Kiessling, president of Save The 1 and a Michigan resident, testified in person after speaking remotely at the committee meeting Friday, where discussion on HB 92 began. Kiessling told the committee that she is the product of a rape, and would have been aborted if such practices had been legally available to her mother.
“Rapists, child molesters and sex traffickers love abortion. The abortion clinic is their best friend. They cannot continue perpetrating without abortion,” Kiessling said.
“I wasn’t lucky. I was protected,” she continued. “Legality matters.”
The Senate also recently approved a chemical abortion ban bill on third reading. Senate File 83 states the prohibition would go into effect as soon as July 1, and it would criminalize the manufacturing, distribution, prescription, sale or transfer of any chemical abortion drug in the state.