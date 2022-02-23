CHEYENNE – After an hour of public testimony, representatives voted along party lines to support two bills related to abortion rights Wednesday morning.
Considering the bills together, the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 7-2 on both House Bill 149, “Human life equality-prohibiting discriminatory abortions,” and House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision.” Democrats Cathy Connolly of Laramie and Andi LeBeau of Lander voted against both bills.
Connolly was successful in amending HB 149 to delete language that would have held physicians responsible for “attempting to perform” or “causing to perform” abortions. But she was not successful in an attempted amendment that would have removed a possible 14-year felony penalty included in the bill for physicians.
HB 92 is a “trigger bill,” according to its sponsor, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, that paves the way for what she hopes will be a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. If approved and the Supreme Court decision comes down that way, the bill repeals certain provisions in current state law defining when abortions are allowed and when state funds can be used for the procedure.
Committee Chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, gave members of the public three minutes each to testify about the proposed legislation, when possible, alternating between those for and against the bills. Wyoming religious leaders, parents, grandparents and representatives from pro-choice and pro-life Wyoming organizations testified both in person and on Zoom.
“In regards to both of these bills, I am in favor of them,” Susan Graham said. “When it comes to tough decisions a mother will make, it strikes me that the tougher and more long-lasting decision will be to realize that ‘I killed my child.’”
Riata Walker, who testified via Zoom and said she was approaching the issue “as a Republican,” asked the committee members to vote no on both bills, because, as a mother to a child that was diagnosed in utero with rare chromosomal abnormalities and heart defects, and one she chose to give birth to who did not survive, she said the proposed legislation interferes with what is a very personal, family decision.
“This issue is, to me, as personal as it comes,” Walker said. “My husband and I had to make the hardest decision of our lives a little over two years ago for a child we desperately wanted.”
In a Denver hospital, she was presented with options for how to proceed, and none of them were “bringing our baby home,” she said. She was told she could try to carry to term, putting her at risk; terminate the pregnancy; or she could chose labor, which was her ultimate choice. The family was able to organize a baptism, followed by saying goodbye, she said.
“I have since learned that some women in my situation are not offered that option,” Walker said. “When all of your options are terrible, you try to pick the option that will cause the least suffering. We chose to suffer so that our daughter didn’t have to.”
She continued these decisions are not one-size-fits-all, and they are very personal.
“Please, leave these decisions to the parents and the doctors,” Walker said.
Tom Perea, lead pastor at Restoration Fellowship International, spoke in favor of the bills, saying he knows a woman who had both an abortion and a child that was unplanned.
“The abortion harmed her the most. Emotionally, mentally, spiritually," Perea said. "To see the child she gave birth to, to see the struggles she has with him, it is hard, but I am so thankful she chose to have (him).”