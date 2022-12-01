Abortion

Jackson OB-GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony, center, listens to oral arguments from Wyoming Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde during a hearing in 9th District Court in August. WyoFile

JACKSON – The legal challenge to Wyoming’s abortion ban is headed to the Wyoming Supreme Court after a Wednesday order from Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens to certify questions of law to the state’s highest court.

The same day, Judge Owens also denied a request from three intervenors seeking to join the case and defend Wyoming’s abortion ban.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus