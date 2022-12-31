CHEYENNE – It was an action-packed year for the residents of Cheyenne and the rest of the state, as the world returned to a more familiar rhythm following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mask requirements were lifted, and offices, boutiques and restaurants filled back up with community members ready to get back to normal. The Capital City bustled with lawmakers during the budget session; filled with excitement at Fridays on the Plaza, Cheyenne Frontier Days and Edgefest throughout the summer; and kept busy with Halloween celebrations and the Christmas parade as the year drew to a close. 

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

