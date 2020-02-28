CHEYENNE – After adopting an amendment reducing the penalties for doctors who break the proposed law, the House of Representatives gave final approval Friday to a bill imposing a 48-hour waiting period before a woman could receive an abortion.
If approved by the Senate and Gov. Mark Gordon, House Bill 197 would place Wyoming among more than half of the states in the U.S. that have enacted some sort of waiting period on abortions after a woman meets with her doctor.
Legislators didn't debate the bill quite as contentiously Friday as on its second reading Tuesday night. Instead, the bill's opponents attempted to rein in certain aspects of the legislation.
An amendment from Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, would reduce the penalties for a doctor who violated the 48-hour waiting period. The original bill's language made the punishment a felony with the chance of up to 10 years in years.
Clifford's amendment, which won approval from the House, reduced that punishment to a misdemeanor with a chance of up to a year in jail and no more than a $1,000 fine.
"As much as I struggle with this piece of legislation, I just ask you as members that represent a great state of equality: honor our women. Honor our voices," Clifford said. "There's (still) a penalty to this piece of legislation (with this amendment)."
Some lawmakers pushed back against Clifford's proposal, arguing the misdemeanor punishment wouldn't be enough to get doctors to obey the proposed requirement.
"There's got to be some teeth to this or we won't have any change," Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said.
But a majority found it reasonable. Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, noted the felony penalty in the original bill would be stricter than what is required for rape under current state law.
"That's a bold statement," said Lindholm, adding he supports the 48-hour waiting period. "To apply a 10-year felony provision to that, when you don't apply that same scenario to a rapist, is absurd."
The amendment was ultimately adopted, though a few other amendments, from Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, then failed.
Both amendments would have appropriated $100,000 for the state Department of Health to reimburse women for the travel and lodging costs associated with the 48-hour waiting period, given Jackson is the only place in Wyoming where abortions are performed.
"When we put that burden on, when we do it, we will reduce it by saying the state will compensate you for the undue burden that we just put on you," Connolly said of her amendment.
Burlingame's amendment, meanwhile, called for the same appropriation, but only allowed women whose income fell at or below 125% of the federal poverty line to qualify for the reimbursements. On the floor, Burlingame argued her proposal reflected an attempt at compromise on a contentious issue.
"This amendment, to me, is us calling each other's bluff," she said. "If you have means and you can go to Jackson, you're on your own ... but if you are poor, then the state acknowledges your right to medical care."
The optics of both proposals bothered many in the House.
"This could be misconstrued as taxpayer-funded abortion, because essentially it's a roundabout way of subsidizing abortions," Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, said in reference to Connolly's amendment.
The amendments from Connolly and Burlingame failed in subsequent votes, and lawmakers then overwhelmingly approved HB 197 by a 39-17 vote. The legislation will now move to the Senate, where it would need to win three votes from the body before heading to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk for consideration.
Thursday and Friday marked the final days for bills to be advanced out of their originating chamber. Along with HB 197, the following bills won approval in the House:
Land deal bill
Following the announcement earlier this month that state officials are considering a purchase of a million acres of land and 4 million acres of mineral rights owned by Occidental Petroleum Corporation in southern Wyoming, a couple bills are working their way through the Legislature that would allow the state to perform such a deal.
House Bill 249, which was approved by a 45-12 vote Friday afternoon, would give the State Loan and Investment Board the power to study and eventually execute such a purchase. An amendment adopted by the House during the bill's final vote would make that process more transparent.
The amendment from Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, would require at least one public meeting in each county where the land up for sale is located, before a purchase could be completed. Laramie, Albany, Lincoln, Uinta, Carbon and Sweetwater counties are included in the acreage being considered for purchase.
"I just think it's imperative that we allow the local communities where this land exchange could occur to be able to have some input on the front side," Sommers said.
A mirror bill, Senate File 138, has also been working its way through the Legislature. SF 138 was also amended to promote transparency, requiring information on the deal be posted to a state website, instituting a public comment period and giving the Legislature the ultimate authority to approve such a deal.
After both bills gained approval in their originating chambers over the past week, they will now go to the other side, where the discussion is sure to continue in the last two weeks of the session.
Two-man train bill
House Bill 79, which representatives approved by a 37-22 vote Thursday, would require at least two crew members for all trains on Class 1 railroads, which run through nearly every part of the state but the northwest region.
The legislation, proposed by Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, has been opposed by the two companies, Union Pacific and BNSF Railway, that operate those railroads in Wyoming.
During a committee meeting earlier in the session, representatives from the companies argued the issue should be left for the two parties to sort out during labor negotiations – a sentiment Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, shared on the House floor Thursday.
"I really believe this is an issue between labor and management, and it doesn't belong in the state statutes," Northrup said.
Yet other legislators like Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, argued the issue went beyond just the two parties involved, noting the hazardous waste carried on many trains and the dangerous effects they could have on surrounding communities.
Blake noted seven states have already passed similar legislation, despite the Federal Railroad Administration opposing state-level regulation on crew sizes.
"We're about states' rights, aren't we?" Blake asked his colleagues. "That's what I'm about. You talk about an 18,000-foot train, and we're looking for a disaster to come up with one-man crews."
The fate of HB 97 will now be decided in the Senate. Last year, a similar bill passed out of the House before failing in the Senate Travel, Highways and Military Affairs Committee by a 3-2 vote.