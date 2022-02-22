CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, lawmakers in the state House of Representatives pushed forward proposed legislation that would let county clerks begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day.
In a voice vote, the House gave initial approval to House Bill 52, “Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee. The proposed change was requested by county clerks across the state who were seeking a better system for counting ballots following the 2020 election, Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said.
In 2020, a record number of people voted absentee, and HB 52 would require a county clerk “electing to use this method of preparing and processing absentee ballots” to first notify the secretary of state. Not all counties would have to follow an early count procedure, but, if passed, HB 52 would give those that wanted to the option.
Even the county clerks would not know results until polls close at 7 p.m., Duncan continued, because they would be using electronic machines for tabulation. During election week, clerks generally collect equipment and ballots and begin counting votes on Wednesday, Duncan said. On Thursday, officials do a post-election audit, and on Friday, the county canvassing board certifies official vote counts, as required by the state. That means all ballots must be counted between Tuesday and Friday, even those that come in early as absentee votes.
“All it is is letting (clerks) feed the machines early,” Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said. “No one will have the count except the machine. The whole point of the bill is, essentially, can we feed the machines earlier so we are not doing that on election night.”
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said he believes the potential of a county clerk leaking any information before the polls close is low.
“I like this bill,” Larsen said. “There are some people I really trust in my life: My wife, and my county clerk. I think they work hard, really hard in Wyoming to make sure the election results are done in a timely manner, and also that they are secure."
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said the simple question is whether people should count ballots during the day or all night after an election.
“If we have 27,000 or 30,000 (absentee) ballots in Laramie County, and we have to count them all, you are going to have people counting them all through the night,” Haroldson said. “Or do they start counting them beforehand? … I think either way it is going to be safe. I really do.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said the 2020 election brought with it “trust issues,” and that he would like to see time-honored traditions surrounding election practices upheld.
“There is a perception here that if we have done this for a long time, there is some trust here,” Jennings said. “Things occurred differently in 2020, and trust issues, that is really what happened in our public. And I would hate to see us throw those time-honored traditions aside over something that we want to get instant gratification.”
Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said he would prefer to have ballot counting days added after an election is over. Duncan said that would create its own set of issues.
“The ballots being counted after Election Day, well, that calls into (question) the integrity of the entire election because of the voting dump of ballots after election,” Duncan said. “Everyone will start saying, ‘Where did all these ballots come from? Where did all these votes come from?’ Because you are trickling out the results from election night.”