CHEYENNE – A month out from the start of early and absentee voting for Wyoming’s August primary, the number of requests for absentee ballots in Laramie County this year has already surpassed the total number of ballots distributed in the entire 2016 primary election.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local and state election officials have highlighted absentee voting – which, along with early voting, begins July 2 – as an already existing option for those who may not feel safe voting in person.
Last month, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan had his office send out an information pamphlet to registered voters that outlines every option for casting their ballot. If the numbers in Laramie County are any indication, the pamphlet was a useful reminder.
Just since the pamphlets were sent out last week, the Laramie County Clerk’s Office has seen 705 new requests for absentee ballots. In total, 1,458 requests had been received by the county office as of Wednesday afternoon.
While that total likely will continue to grow between now and the Aug. 17 cutoff date, it is already higher than the 1,335 absentee ballots distributed in the entirety of the lead-up to the 2016 primary.
After closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laramie County Clerk’s Office reopened to the public Wednesday, so residents can now bring their completed absentee ballots requests to the county building, located at 309 W. 20th St., if they decide not to mail them in.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said the office has seen “buckets of mail” coming in with requests for ballots.
“We start sending out the absentees to those voters who have requested them July 2, which is 45 days prior to the primaries,” Lee added.
The primary election is set for Aug. 18. More information about voter registration, absentee ballot and early voting can be found below.
Voter registration
Before requesting an absentee ballot, residents must register to vote in the state. Voter registration can be done either in person at the county clerk’s office or via mail. Wyoming is one of 10 states that does not allow online voter registration.
To register via mail, residents must send a completed application, as well as a copy of an acceptable form of identification, to their local county clerk’s office.
While residents need to register before getting an absentee ballot, they also have the option of registering in person on Election Day. Wyoming is one of about 20 states that allow same-day registration.
People living in towns outside of Cheyenne, such as Pine Bluffs, Albin and Burns, can also register to vote at their town clerk’s office.
For those who decide to vote on Election Day, Laramie County will have seven polling locations for its August primary:
David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive
North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Road
Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive, CCI Building
Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway
Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St., Pine Bluffs
Early voting
While those polling locations will be open for the Aug. 18 primary, none of them will be open for early voting, which begins July 2.
Instead, those wishing to cast their ballots in person between then and Aug. 17 must do so at their local county building. However, the county clerk’s office is not a polling place on Election Day.
Unlike with absentee voting, people voting early can register to vote on the day they cast their ballots.
In Laramie County, early voting will be available in the atrium of the county building, located at 309 W. 20th St.
Absentee voting
After registering to vote, residents can receive an absentee ballot, which must then be submitted either in person or via mail by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballots must arrive at the county clerk’s office by Election Day to be counted, so Lee reminded absentee voters to be prompt with their response.
“You need to allow time for, one, the ballot to reach you in the mail, and two, for you to return that ballot,” Lee said.