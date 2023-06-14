CHEYENNE – The Office of Youth Alternatives’ ACCISS Program is hosting its free annual summer program at East High School, 2800 E. Pershing Blvd., from June 20 through Aug. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Students should use the east-side parking lot on the corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Forest Drive. The program will be in the classroom attached to the garage door.

