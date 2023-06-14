CHEYENNE – The Office of Youth Alternatives’ ACCISS Program is hosting its free annual summer program at East High School, 2800 E. Pershing Blvd., from June 20 through Aug. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Students should use the east-side parking lot on the corner of East Pershing Boulevard and Forest Drive. The program will be in the classroom attached to the garage door.
The ACCISS program offers a wide variety of fun and engaging educational learning opportunities in a safe and friendly environment, according to a city news release. This summer, students will participate in teambuilding activities, various STEM-based curricula, outdoor physical activities and independent exploration time to pursue their interests. All activities are project-based, hands-on and fun. Summer activities will also include gardening with a master gardener, fine arts, healthy relationships group, challenging rope courses, STEM survival skills, Claymation, Frisbee physics and more.
The ACCISS program will hold parent orientation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at East High School. Parents only need to attend part of the two hours of the orientation, but are welcome to drop by between 5 and 7 p.m. Transportation for students is available upon request. However, parents must attend an orientation day to establish a bus route with students and staff. Students are picked up and dropped off at the school closest to their home.
For more information about the ACCISS Summer Program, contact Chantelle Runion at the Office of Youth Alternatives at 307-637-6480 or crunion@cheyennecity.org.