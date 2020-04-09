CHEYENNE – CoreCivic announced Wednesday that it will not submit a response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs agency to build an immigration prison in Uinta County.
That’s according to a news release from the ACLU of Wyoming, which has worked closely with organizations throughout the state as part of the grassroots WyoSayNo campaign.
“We’re thrilled that CoreCivic has withdrawn its plans to pursue an immigration prison outside of Evanston,” Antonio Serrano, the ACLU of Wyoming’s organizer, said in the release. “Private prison companies like CoreCivic put profit above lives, and an immigration prison would bring ICE closer to Wyoming’s Latino and immigrant communities, expanding its ability to prey on immigrants and break apart families in Wyoming.”
CoreCivic is the second private prison company to rescind its plans to pursue a contract with ICE. Utah-based Management & Training Corporation withdrew its plans last summer. The immigration prison outside Evanston would have served ICE’s Utah-based operations and held up to 1,000 people as they awaited immigration court proceedings in Salt Lake City.
CoreCivic’s withdrawal doesn’t mean another private prison company won’t show interest in the area, the ACLU pointed out.