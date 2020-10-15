CHEYENNE – With 20 days until Election Day, the ACLU of Wyoming’s campaign – amplified through digital and outdoor advertising, direct mail, an expansive email program and social media outreach – is encouraging voters to make a plan to vote, whether that’s absentee by mail, early at their county clerk’s office or in person on Nov. 3.
“In an unprecedented election year, rife with misinformation flowing from the highest levels, voters must be educated on how, where and when they can vote, and how to advocate for their constitutional right to cast a ballot when obstacles are thrown in their way,” Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager, said in a news release. “Elected officials may hold the cards, but voters hold the power. That’s why we’re doing what we can to make it easier for people to do just that. We want to make sure everyone has the ability to make their voice heard.”
The ACLU of Wyoming has a variety of educational, print-on-demand resources available on its website, https://www.aclu-wy.org/vote, including informational brochures in English and Spanish, voter registration forms, and absentee ballot request forms and instructions.
The ACLU’s voting rights campaign also features interactive tools that include a pledge to vote and a weekly voting themed podcast that will answer the top questions regarding the 2020 election, including what election night will look like and the state of the United States Postal Service.