CHEYENNE – The ACLU of Wyoming has announced its opposition to Senate File 117, legislation that would ban classroom discussions related to sexual orientation and gender identity in Wyoming’s public schools.
In a news release, the organization said: "The government censorship bill, which closely mirrors Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill that was signed into law last year, and is currently being challenged in federal court, would silence students from speaking about their LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit family members, friends and neighbors and would create costly new liabilities for school districts. Under the bill, any parent who thinks that a classroom discussion was inappropriate or who is unsupportive of a district’s policies would be given broad powers to sue for damages and attorneys’ fees."
The ACLU added that SF 117 contains overly broad language that could create confusion about what teachers, staff and students are allowed to say and study in school, and would limit teachers’ ability to give students the education and support they need.
Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy director, said in the release that “Senate File 117 also could stop teachers from responding to anti-LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit bullying or harassment. The vague language makes it unclear when standing up for students would mean breaking the law."