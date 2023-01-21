CHEYENNE – The ACLU of Wyoming has announced its opposition to Senate File 117, legislation that would ban classroom discussions related to sexual orientation and gender identity in Wyoming’s public schools.

In a news release, the organization said: "The government censorship bill, which closely mirrors Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill that was signed into law last year, and is currently being challenged in federal court, would silence students from speaking about their LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit family members, friends and neighbors and would create costly new liabilities for school districts. Under the bill, any parent who thinks that a classroom discussion was inappropriate or who is unsupportive of a district’s policies would be given broad powers to sue for damages and attorneys’ fees." 

