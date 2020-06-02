CHEYENNE – As people respond to the murder of George Floyd with protests, marches and vigils across the state, the ACLU of Wyoming supports the protestors’ cause and is calling for meaningful change for people who have been subjected to systemic or individual racism at the hands of the police, according to a release from the organization.
The frustration and anger seen pouring out in the streets is the result of past promises for reform unfulfilled, coupled with the tragic, ever-growing list of names of people of color who have been killed by police, the release said.
“Invariably, people of color in Wyoming face systemic barriers to education, health care, employment and justice,” Antonio Serrano, advocacy manager for the ACLU of Wyoming, said in the release. “In order to move from a place of outrage to a place of healing, there must be a fundamental shift in our state’s priorities, and it needs to start with law enforcement and elected officials acknowledging the lives lost and people hurt by police in Wyoming. Pretending our state does not have these problems is turning a blind eye to an entire community and their pain. It is up to us as a community to stand together and do everything we can to fight against racism in any form and in any institution.”
The ACLU of Wyoming is ready to work with lawmakers and stakeholders across the state to create policies that can begin to break down the unchecked systemic racism that’s brought us to this point, according to the release.