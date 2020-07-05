CHEYENNE – In the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in recent weeks, the ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a virtual community forum on racism in Wyoming at 1 p.m. July 11 on Zoom.
“The ACLU strives to create a world where ‘We the People’ truly means all of us – and this means dismantling systemic racism and working to repair centuries of harm inflicted on communities of color,” Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager, said in a statement. “We want to hear people’s views and to better understand what they might need as a partner in dismantling structural racism in our state.”
The virtual community forum is intended to provide an opportunity for people to share their experiences, thoughts, ideas and opinions in two or three minutes on their experiences with race as it relates to criminal justice, economic justice, inequality in education, affirmative action and Native American rights.
To register, go online to www.aclu-wy.org/events.