CHEYENNE – As COVID-19 continues to spread within Wyoming communities, it’s not just concerns about health that have some Wyomingites worried. Civil rights – especially when interacting with law enforcement – could also be an issue, particularly for the state’s immigrant community.
That’s why the ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a virtual training to educate people about their rights when interacting with all types of law enforcement, including ICE officials.
“Encounters with law enforcement officials can be stressful and scary,” Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming organizer, said in a statement. “People have various experiences with law enforcement, some of which are not always fair or legal. That’s why we want to ensure people know their rights. The ACLU of Wyoming takes pride in empowering community members to be better prepared to advocate for themselves, their family and their neighbors.”
The ACLU’s Know Your Rights training will be held virtually through the Zoom web conferencing system, ensuring that anyone in the state – no matter where they live – can access the information.
Know Your Rights: Interacting with Law Enforcement virtual training will be from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. The training will be conducted via the Zoom webinar system.
Go to www.aclu-wy.org/events (participants must register to be granted access).