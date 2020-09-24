CHEYENNE – ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a series of Know Your Rights trainings over the next few months.
From protesting to interacting with police to casting your ballot, everyone has basic rights that are protected by the U.S. Constitution and civil rights laws. These one-hour virtual workshops will help you understand your rights and empower you to take action if those rights are violated
Protest Rights will be the topic of the first workshop on Friday, Sept. 25. ACLU of Wyoming Advocacy Manager Antonio Serrano will be joined by Timberly Vogel of the Laramie Human Rights Network, a grassroots movement founded in June in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other victims of police brutality throughout the country over the years, including Laramie’s own Robbie Ramirez.
Future Know Your Rights Virtual Workshops will begin at 5 p.m. on select Fridays through January. They include:
- Voting Rights: Oct. 16
- Free Speech Rights and Dress Codes on Campus: Nov. 13
- Interacting with Police and Other Law Enforcement: Dec. 4
- Interactuar con la Policía en Español: Dec. 18
- LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit Adults: Jan. 8
The training will be conducted via the Zoom webinar system. A link will be provided after registration at aclu-wy.org/kyr-events.