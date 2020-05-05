CHEYENNE – Fans of the First Amendment will want to join the ACLU of Wyoming for its volunteer legal observer training this Wednesday.
The right to join with fellow citizens in protest or peaceful assembly is critical to a functioning democracy and at the core of the First Amendment. Unfortunately, law enforcement officials sometimes violate this right through means intended to thwart free public expression.
“Legal observers act as visible witnesses at demonstrations, rallies and other free speech events, documenting any incidents of police misconduct or violations of constitutional rights,” Antonio Serrano, advocacy manager for the ACLU of Wyoming, said in a news release. “Legal observers are committed to defending free speech in a way that is as objective as possible so that their documentation can be used as evidence if police misconduct or obstructions to constitutionally protected free speech are challenged in court.”
ACLU of Wyoming’s legal observer training will take place from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, via the Zoom webinar system. To register, go to www.aclu-wy.org/events. Participants must register to be granted access.