Absentee ballots drop box

A voter exits the Laramie County Circuit Court after participating in early voting for the general election on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Early voting began Sept. 23 and will continue until Nov. 7, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters also can drop their absentee ballots in the box pictured here. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – To reduce long lines on Election Day that may discourage people from exercising their right to vote, the ACLU of Wyoming is urging county clerks across the state to continue the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. This is despite interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request last Friday to remove them.

“Absentee voting is a safe, secure and effective way for Wyomingites to vote," Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming’s advocacy director, said in a Wednesday news release. “Drop boxes have proven to be an accessible, secure and easy way for voters across the country and here in Wyoming to cast their ballots, and they have been widely used by people of all backgrounds and political affiliations without issue. Discontinuing the use of absentee ballot drop boxes now would create disruption for voters and would result in even greater disenfranchisement of eligible voters in our state.

