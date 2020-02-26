CHEYENNE – The American Civil Liberties Union is supporting House Bill 31, which aims at requiring the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Corrections to improve its mental health and substance abuse programming and funding, according to a press release.
The purpose of the programs are to help reduce criminal offender recidivism. The House chambers passed the bill last week, and the ACLU is urging the Senate to do so, as well.
“By targeting the underlying problems that led to the crime in the first place, effective diversion programs can improve long-term community safety and reduce recidivism far more effectively than warehousing someone in a prison cell before turning them back onto the streets,” said Sabrina King, ACLU of Wyoming director of campaigns.
HB 31 does cost about $648,760, but the ACLU said this price tag is cheaper and more effective than the cost of incarceration.