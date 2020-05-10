WASHINGTON, D.C. – With a variety of steps underway to speed Economic Impact Payments, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service urge people to use Get My Payment by noon Wednesday, May 13, for a chance to get a quicker delivery.
The IRS, working in partnership with the Treasury Department and the Bureau of Fiscal Services (BFS), continues to accelerate work to get Economic Impact Payments to even more people as soon as possible. Approximately 130 million individuals have already received payments worth more than $200 billion in the program’s first four weeks.
Starting later this month, the number of paper checks being delivered to taxpayers will sharply increase. For many taxpayers, the last chance to obtain a direct deposit of their Economic Impact Payment, rather than receive a paper check, is coming soon. People should visit Get My Payment on IRS.gov by noon Wednesday to check on their payment status and, when available, provide their direct deposit information.
After noon Wednesday, the IRS will begin preparing millions of files to send to BFS for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June. Taxpayers who use Get My Payment before that cutoff can still take advantage of entering direct deposit information.