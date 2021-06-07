Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF... WESTERN KIMBALL...WESTERN BANNER...SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT... At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hawk Springs Recreation Area to near Albin to 13 miles northwest of Oliver Campground to near Pine Bluffs to 7 miles west of Carpenter. Movement was east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Kimball, Pine Bluffs, La Grange, Burns, Albin, Oliver Campground, Hillsdale, Panorama Point, Hawk Springs, Hawk Springs Campground, Oliver Reservoir, Hubbard Hill, Kimball Airport, Hawk Springs Recreation Area, Harrisburg, Meriden Rest Area, Gun Barrel, Carpenter and Bushnell. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 373 and 402. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 21. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. &&