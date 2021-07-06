CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable over the week, increasing by 21 as of Tuesday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular update on COVID, said since June 28, the state has seen 382 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 161 new probable cases.
During the same time period, the number of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 428, leaving Wyoming with 476 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases Tuesday at 267, more than seven times the number of cases in Sweetwater County, which had the second-highest total of active cases at 38. Natrona had 32 active cases; Uinta had 23; Albany had 21; Carbon had 18; Campbell had 14; Lincoln had nine; Platte had eight; Teton had seven; Fremont and Weston had six; Converse and Goshen had five; Sheridan had four; Big Horn and Park had three; Crook and Hot Springs had two, and Niobrara, Sublette and Washakie counties had one active case each.
Johnson County had no active cases as of Tuesday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 204, followed by Albany County at 74.
The new confirmed and probable cases bring to 62,642 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the disease was first detected in the state.
Of those, 61,415 have recovered.
The deaths of four more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in June, brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 751.
Fatalities included an older Big Horn County man hospitalized in another state for treatment of the illness and an older Goshen County woman who was also hospitalized and was a resident at a long-term care facility.
Also among the victims was an older Laramie County woman who was hospitalized for treatment and was also a resident of a long-term care facility, and an older Park County woman who had been hospitalized.