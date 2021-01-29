CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased Friday with the reporting of 232 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the new confirmed cases, the state saw 28 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the department received new reports of 193 recoveries among people with confirmed or probable cases on Friday, leaving Wyoming with 1,309 active cases, an increase of 67 from Thursday.
Teton County had 236 active cases; Natrona County had 211; Laramie County had 110; Uinta County had 102; Fremont had 101; Campbell had 71; Sweetwater had 69; Carbon had 65; Albany had 64; Lincoln had 56; Sheridan had 49; Park had 36; Big Horn had 33; Goshen had 26; Platte had 22; Washakie had 16; Converse had 11; Hot Springs had nine; Crook and Sublette had seven; Johnson had five, and Weston had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties Friday. Teton County had the highest number of new cases, 53. Sweetwater County had 25.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 51,690 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those patients, 49,785 have recovered since March, according to the Health Department.